Beautiful snow drops by 365anne
Photo 1364

Beautiful snow drops

29th January 2020 29th Jan 20

Anne

ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and have recently started doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent and wanted to continue....
Lesley ace
Ah, I love snowdrops but have never been able to grow them. I'm going to plant some again this year. This is a fabulously clear shot of these little beauties.
January 29th, 2020  
