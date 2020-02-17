Sign up
Photo 1383
First try at a "Still Life" for this weeks FOR2020
Leaves a lot to be desired, but we have to start somewhere I guess!
17th February 2020
17th Feb 20
Anne
ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and have recently started doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent and wanted to continue....
Tags
for2020
JackieR
ace
Love it!! And a sneaky selfie too!!
February 17th, 2020
Annie-Sue
ace
you've started further ahead than I have - only just thinking of drapery and arrangement, rather than just plonking some random objects on a surface
February 17th, 2020
