First try at a "Still Life" for this weeks FOR2020 by 365anne
Photo 1383

First try at a "Still Life" for this weeks FOR2020

Leaves a lot to be desired, but we have to start somewhere I guess!
17th February 2020 17th Feb 20

Anne

JackieR ace
Love it!! And a sneaky selfie too!!
February 17th, 2020  
Annie-Sue ace
you've started further ahead than I have - only just thinking of drapery and arrangement, rather than just plonking some random objects on a surface
February 17th, 2020  
