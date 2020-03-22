Previous
Photo a day Lent Challenge 26 - Celebrate - Having to find different ways to be Church in this strange and uncertain time, thank goodness for technology! by 365anne
Photo 1417

Photo a day Lent Challenge 26 - Celebrate - Having to find different ways to be Church in this strange and uncertain time, thank goodness for technology!

22nd March 2020 22nd Mar 20

Anne

@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and have recently started doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent and wanted to continue....
