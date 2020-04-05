Sign up
Photo 1431
Kinda took inspiration from Mallory @sunnygirl and her shot from behind a flower.....
5th April 2020
5th Apr 20
3
0
Anne
ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and have recently started doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent and wanted to continue....
1431
photos
74
followers
61
following
1424
1425
1426
1427
1428
1429
1430
1431
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX L840
Taken
5th April 2020 10:17am
Exif
View Info
Anne
ace
@sunnygirl
So I had a try after seeing your shot last week!
April 5th, 2020
Mallory
ace
@365anne
Thank you for the wonderful compliment! Totally made my day. :) I love your shot here. Great angle with beautiful colors and focus! Hope you are staying well.
April 5th, 2020
Sally Ings
ace
So pretty. I like the coloured tips of the petals.
April 5th, 2020
