Double cat??? Spooky eh? No PhotoShop involved in the making of this! by 365anne
Double cat??? Spooky eh? No PhotoShop involved in the making of this!

20th June 2020 20th Jun 20

Anne

@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and have recently started doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent and wanted to continue....
Diana ace
I hope it is not a real Siamese twin and only a mirrored effect Anne ;-)
June 20th, 2020  
JackieR ace
Ooh cleverly abstrcat
June 20th, 2020  
Wow!
June 20th, 2020  
Creative idea. Definitely spooky.
June 20th, 2020  
