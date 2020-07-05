Previous
A tribute to my Mother-in-Law who passed away two weeks ago by 365anne
Photo 1514

A tribute to my Mother-in-Law who passed away two weeks ago

She loved her garden and this was growing in her pond this weekend.
5th July 2020 5th Jul 20

Anne

@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and have recently started doing some photography.
JackieR ace
Condolences to your husband, you and family. A beautiful tribute to your ma in law x
July 5th, 2020  
