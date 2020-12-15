Previous
Next
Tree is up! by 365anne
Photo 1657

Tree is up!

15th December 2020 15th Dec 20

Anne

ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and have recently started doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent and wanted to continue....
453% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
And it actually has an ornament. Love the way you caught the light. We finally got ours up, but we have little motivation to decorate it.
December 15th, 2020  
Hazel ace
Cheerful!
December 15th, 2020  
Diana ace
Beautiful light and bauble, ours is up too. Had my daughter not been here, we would not have had one this year.
December 15th, 2020  
PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful!
December 15th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise