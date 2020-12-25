Previous
Next
Christmas Candles - Merry Christmas! by 365anne
Photo 1667

Christmas Candles - Merry Christmas!

The little ones have angels and snowflakes spinning in the heat of the flame - which is why they are a bit blurry!!
25th December 2020 25th Dec 20

Anne

ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and have recently started doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent and wanted to continue....
456% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise