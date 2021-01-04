Sign up
Photo 1677
For Get Pushed 441
Caroline -
@chejja
- said: "thinking about the new year, how about your trying to take a photo of the start of something new" I was given a Passion Planner for Christmas, hopefully the start of something new for me!
4th January 2021
4th Jan 21
Anne
ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and have recently started doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent and wanted to continue....
1719
photos
77
followers
72
following
459% complete
1670
1671
1672
1673
1674
1675
1676
1677
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX L840
Taken
3rd January 2021 1:06pm
get-pushed-441
Anne
ace
@chejja
And another idea!
January 4th, 2021
Lesley
ace
What a good idea. You can't beat a stationery present...well, unless it's a chocolate present of course :)
January 4th, 2021
