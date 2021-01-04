Previous
Next
For Get Pushed 441 by 365anne
Photo 1677

For Get Pushed 441

Caroline - @chejja - said: "thinking about the new year, how about your trying to take a photo of the start of something new" I was given a Passion Planner for Christmas, hopefully the start of something new for me!
4th January 2021 4th Jan 21

Anne

ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and have recently started doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent and wanted to continue....
459% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Anne ace
@chejja And another idea!
January 4th, 2021  
Lesley ace
What a good idea. You can't beat a stationery present...well, unless it's a chocolate present of course :)
January 4th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise