Ties galore! by 365anne
Ties galore!

At the entrance to a huge charity store which provides homes, work and support to homeless people, it's a clever way to use what must be donated by their hundreds!
21st August 2021 21st Aug 21

Anne

@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and have recently started doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent and wanted to continue....
