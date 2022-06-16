Previous
Strange..... by 365anne
Photo 2197

Strange.....

redness in the water this morning, it seemed to be something growing that was attached to the log
16th June 2022 16th Jun 22

Anne

@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and have recently started doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent and wanted to continue....
Photo Details

