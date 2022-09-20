Sign up
Photo 2292
Confined to barracks 😔
Even though I had my autumn booster just last Thursday I have tested positive for Covid this morning. For those in The Darkroom, I won’t be able to do the challenge this week - shame as it’s my week!! Will catch it up when I’m safe to go out again
20th September 2022
20th Sep 22
Anne
ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and have recently started doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent and wanted to continue....
2285
2286
2287
2288
2289
2290
2291
2292
JackieR
ace
Oh Anne you poor thing, I so hope it's a mild version and you recover quickly with no after effects.
September 20th, 2022
Anne
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Thanks Jackie, just feels like a cold so far
September 20th, 2022
JackieR
ace
@365anne
silly girl for testing................................. only joking we need to get back to looking out for this germ and each other as winter approaches. x
September 20th, 2022
