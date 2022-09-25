Previous
Doh..... by 365anne
Photo 2295

Doh.....

I saw some red - got all excited and then found it was an apple!!
25th September 2022 25th Sep 22

Anne

Jacqueline ace
The birds and insects love those ;)
September 28th, 2022  
