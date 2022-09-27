Sign up
Photo 2293
My friends this week
Books and a soft, fleecy blanket have been my friends this last week. Thankfully well on the mend now but annoyingly still testing positive
27th September 2022
27th Sep 22
1
0
Anne
ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and have recently started doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent and wanted to continue....
2347
photos
69
followers
73
following
628% complete
2286
2287
2288
2289
2290
2291
2292
2293
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (1st generation)
Taken
27th September 2022 12:07pm
Jacqueline
ace
Hope you get well soon! At least you’re having enough reading material!
September 27th, 2022
