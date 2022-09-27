Previous
My friends this week by 365anne
Photo 2293

My friends this week

Books and a soft, fleecy blanket have been my friends this last week. Thankfully well on the mend now but annoyingly still testing positive
27th September 2022 27th Sep 22

Anne

@365anne
Jacqueline ace
Hope you get well soon! At least you’re having enough reading material!
September 27th, 2022  
