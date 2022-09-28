Previous
Autumn walk by 365anne
Photo 2298

Autumn walk

It was so lovely to be out side in the fresh air and having an early morning walk again today
28th September 2022 28th Sep 22

Anne

@365anne
I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent and wanted to continue....
Jacqueline ace
Good to be outside, hope you are feeling better then?
September 28th, 2022  
Anne ace
@jacqbb Yes, much better thanks! I have done my 5 days in isolation, test was just a faint line today to hoping that tomorrow it will be gone!
September 28th, 2022  
