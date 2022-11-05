Sign up
Photo 2337
More craftiness
This is the second tile I did yesterday, it is smaller and I will use it as a coaster
5th November 2022
5th Nov 22
1
0
Anne
ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and have recently started doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent and wanted to continue....
2391
photos
68
followers
66
following
640% complete
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (1st generation)
Taken
4th November 2022 11:22am
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Hazel
ace
I like the colour combination!
November 5th, 2022
