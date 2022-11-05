Previous
Next
More craftiness by 365anne
Photo 2337

More craftiness

This is the second tile I did yesterday, it is smaller and I will use it as a coaster
5th November 2022 5th Nov 22

Anne

ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and have recently started doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent and wanted to continue....
640% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Hazel ace
I like the colour combination!
November 5th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise