Previous
Next
Still frozen by 365anne
Photo 2372

Still frozen

All the ice and snow on the roads and paths has gone now, but the lake is still frozen over
18th December 2022 18th Dec 22

Anne

ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and have recently started doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent and wanted to continue....
650% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise