Previous
Photo 2604
"High as the Heavens above......"
An appropriate cloudscape as my lovely dad went to join his Heavenly Father yesterday.....
25th August 2023
25th Aug 23
Anne
ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and have recently started doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent and wanted to continue....
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX L840
Taken
25th August 2023 8:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Lesley
ace
Oh I’m so sorry, Anne. A beautiful cloudscape in his honour.
August 25th, 2023
Danette Thompson
ace
I'm so sorry about your loss.
August 25th, 2023
