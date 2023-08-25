Previous
"High as the Heavens above......" by 365anne
"High as the Heavens above......"

An appropriate cloudscape as my lovely dad went to join his Heavenly Father yesterday.....
25th August 2023 25th Aug 23

Anne

Lesley ace
Oh I’m so sorry, Anne. A beautiful cloudscape in his honour.
August 25th, 2023  
Danette Thompson ace
I'm so sorry about your loss.
August 25th, 2023  
