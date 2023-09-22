Sign up
Previous
Photo 2627
All set up
Staying at His Majesty’s pleasure for the weekend!!
22nd September 2023
22nd Sep 23
1
0
Anne
ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and have recently started doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent and wanted to continue....
2681
photos
61
followers
63
following
719% complete
2620
2621
2622
2623
2624
2625
2626
2627
JackieR
ace
He's avoiding you be being in France!! That is a posh motorhome- let me know what the campsite is like as I'm hoping we'll head east in our little van next year and I love Kings Lynn and north norfolk coast (considering I'm a suffolk girl that v high praise!)
September 22nd, 2023
