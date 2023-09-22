Previous
All set up by 365anne
Photo 2627

All set up

Staying at His Majesty’s pleasure for the weekend!!
22nd September 2023 22nd Sep 23

Anne

ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and have recently started doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent and wanted to continue....
719% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
He's avoiding you be being in France!! That is a posh motorhome- let me know what the campsite is like as I'm hoping we'll head east in our little van next year and I love Kings Lynn and north norfolk coast (considering I'm a suffolk girl that v high praise!)
September 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise