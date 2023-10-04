Sign up
Photo 2639
Tha's new
First walk today for a week due to being in Covid Prison. A tree had been broken by the recent high winds and had made a lovely bridge over the path
4th October 2023
4th Oct 23
Anne
ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and have recently started doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent and wanted to continue....
Dawn
ace
That’s great news Ann looks a lovely spot for a walk
October 5th, 2023
Leave a Comment
