Tha's new by 365anne
Photo 2639

Tha's new

First walk today for a week due to being in Covid Prison. A tree had been broken by the recent high winds and had made a lovely bridge over the path
4th October 2023 4th Oct 23

Anne

Dawn ace
That’s great news Ann looks a lovely spot for a walk
October 5th, 2023  
