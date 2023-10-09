Previous
Well.... by 365anne
Photo 2644

Well....

I didn't see the little seed balanced on the top of this dandelion clock until I got the shot on the laptop!! Very happy!
9th October 2023 9th Oct 23

Anne

@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and have recently started doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent and wanted to continue....
JackieR ace
Nicely serendipitous and a beautiful image Anne
October 9th, 2023  
