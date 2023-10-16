Previous
Autumn clay gardens
Autumn clay gardens

I went back to the Care Home that my dad lived in for the last 10 months of his life and took clay and lots autumn leaves, conkers etc and the residents loved creating their own autumn gardens! With optional added sparkle
Anne

Anne
