Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2650
Autumn clay gardens
I went back to the Care Home that my dad lived in for the last 10 months of his life and took clay and lots autumn leaves, conkers etc and the residents loved creating their own autumn gardens! With optional added sparkle
16th October 2023
16th Oct 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Anne
ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and have recently started doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent and wanted to continue....
2704
photos
62
followers
68
following
726% complete
View this month »
2643
2644
2645
2646
2647
2648
2649
2650
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
16th October 2023 3:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close