Previous
Photo 2682
Christmas Cactus
I rescued this from my dad's room when we cleared it following his death in August. I am so pleased to see it flowering again now
19th November 2023
19th Nov 23
1
1
Anne
ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and have recently started doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent and wanted to continue....
2675
2676
2677
2678
2679
2680
2681
2682
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX L840
Taken
18th November 2023 9:40am
Shutterbug
ace
I hope it is a happy reminder of your father. Beautiful capture.
November 18th, 2023
