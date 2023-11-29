Previous
Frost, Mist and Sun by 365anne
Frost, Mist and Sun

It was the first really frosty morning of the season today! Loved the mist along the river
29th November 2023 29th Nov 23

Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
November 29th, 2023  
Catherine
This is just lovely. Has a very calm, tranquil feel. Fav
November 29th, 2023  
JackieR ace
Oh this is gorgeous
November 29th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
November 29th, 2023  
