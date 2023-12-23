Previous
Peace reigns...... by 365anne
Peace reigns......

.....Christmas came early in our house - all was quiet for a little while!!
23rd December 2023 23rd Dec 23

Anne

@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and have recently started doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent and wanted to continue....
Joan Robillard ace
What a wonderful shot
December 23rd, 2023  
