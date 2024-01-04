Previous
Not very often..... by 365anne
Not very often.....

..... is this flood gate closed - but it was this morning. Another indication of the huge amount of water around here just now
Anne

Joan Robillard ace
And looks like it wouldn't take much to go over the gate
January 4th, 2024  
