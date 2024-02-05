Sign up
Photo 2751
FoR5 Architecture week
So I decided to take all my shots this week of one building and the oldest in the village is the Church. So here is the church as an (almost!) full building to introduce the week. Later in the week I will be focussing on small parts of it.
5th February 2024
5th Feb 24
Anne
ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and have recently started doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent and wanted to continue....
Photo Details
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX L840
Taken
5th February 2024 8:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2024
