FoR5 Architecture week by 365anne
FoR5 Architecture week

So I decided to take all my shots this week of one building and the oldest in the village is the Church. So here is the church as an (almost!) full building to introduce the week. Later in the week I will be focussing on small parts of it.
5th February 2024 5th Feb 24

Anne

