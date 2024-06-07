Sign up
Photo 2861
Another day, another Woodie
This is a male - you can tell by the flash of red on his head. The one I posted the other day is a female - no red on her head. I wonder if they may have been a pair
7th June 2024
7th Jun 24
Anne
ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and enjoy doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent several years ago and wanted to...
Lesley
ace
Gorgeous capture
June 7th, 2024
