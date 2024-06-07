Previous
Another day, another Woodie by 365anne
Another day, another Woodie

This is a male - you can tell by the flash of red on his head. The one I posted the other day is a female - no red on her head. I wonder if they may have been a pair
7th June 2024 7th Jun 24

Anne

Lesley ace
Gorgeous capture
June 7th, 2024  
