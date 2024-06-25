Sign up
Previous
Photo 2876
Happy Cookie
Cookie is getting on in years now and has arthiritis in her front "ankle" joints which give her pain, she was very happy in the cool water this early this morning.
25th June 2024
25th Jun 24
Anne
ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and enjoy doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent several years ago and wanted to...
