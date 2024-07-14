Previous
Henna tattoo day 2 by 365anne
Henna tattoo day 2

This is how the henna tattoo looks today. I picked the dried henna off last night so it looks quite different now! The original can be seen over on The Darkroom
Anne

ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and enjoy doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent several years ago and wanted to...
JackieR ace
How long will it last??
July 14th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Very nice
July 14th, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice still!
July 14th, 2024  
