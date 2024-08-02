Sign up
Photo 2907
Sunflower 1
There is a corner of a farmer's field that has these sunflowers growing in it. Not loads of them but quite a few. Wondering if it's an experiment?
2nd August 2024
2nd Aug 24
1
0
Anne
ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and enjoy doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent several years ago and wanted to...
2978
photos
66
followers
56
following
796% complete
View this month »
2901
2902
2903
2904
2905
2906
2907
2908
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
3rd August 2024 9:49am
JackieR
ace
probs got a grant to plant them as part of past government's biodiversity to increase bees. Very pretty
August 3rd, 2024
