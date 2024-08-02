Previous
Sunflower 1 by 365anne
Photo 2907

Sunflower 1

There is a corner of a farmer's field that has these sunflowers growing in it. Not loads of them but quite a few. Wondering if it's an experiment?
2nd August 2024 2nd Aug 24

Anne

JackieR ace
probs got a grant to plant them as part of past government's biodiversity to increase bees. Very pretty
August 3rd, 2024  
