Previous
James being serenaded! by 365anne
Photo 2912

James being serenaded!

Had a fabulous duo came to entertain at our senior's holiday club today. James is one of the workers and KJ came and sang to him!
13th August 2024 13th Aug 24

Anne

ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and enjoy doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent several years ago and wanted to...
797% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Very lovely I bet everybody enjoyed themselves…
August 13th, 2024  
Lesley ace
He’s taking it in good spirits.
August 13th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise