Photo 2915
Battle of Britian Memorial Flight Centre
We visited the BBMF Centre at Coningsby today and had a tour of the planes from WW2 that are still used for displays. A chipmunk, Hurricane, several Spitfires and a Lancaster bomber. Amazing part of history
16th August 2024
16th Aug 24
Anne
ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and enjoy doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent several years ago and wanted to...
