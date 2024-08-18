Previous
Pink water lily by 365anne
Pink water lily

I found this on my walk round the lake today
Anne

@365anne
Anne from Cambridgeshire, UK
Beautiful. It really stands out surrounded by the dark.
August 18th, 2024  
Catherine
Beautiful, illuminated against the darker leaves
August 18th, 2024  
