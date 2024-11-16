Previous
Autumn has really taken hold by 365anne
Photo 2979

Autumn has really taken hold

I have been somewhat housebound for two weeks - hence the lack of posting. It was lovely to be back out and to see how Autumn has really taken hold in the time I have been inside
16th November 2024 16th Nov 24

Anne

@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and enjoy doing some photography.
Photo Details

