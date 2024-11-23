Previous
Spotty feather by 365anne
Spotty feather

I found this in our motorhome storage compound, there are a flock of these birds seem to live there, not sure what they are! Too big for Ginea fowl I think
23rd November 2024 23rd Nov 24

Anne

@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and enjoy doing some photography.
