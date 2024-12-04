Previous
More creative crocheting by 365anne
Photo 2991

More creative crocheting

A festive display in a local shop, being raffled off before Christmas
4th December 2024 4th Dec 24

Anne

ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and enjoy doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent several years ago and wanted to...
819% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Sweet
December 4th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact