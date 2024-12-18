Previous
So sweet…
So sweet…

Remy and I got “weddinged” today 😍 He is trying hard to work out relationships and today it was exploring marriage and who is married to whom. Apparently I am now married to him!!
Anne

Anne
How lovely to see you both!
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Messy hair day! Hadn’t had time to sort it since walking Cookie first thing 🤪
December 18th, 2024  
