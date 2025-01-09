Previous
Blue Hyacinths by 365anne
Photo 3023

Blue Hyacinths

My dad always loved hyacinths and said the blue ones had the best smell. I buy some at Christmas now in his honour and memory
9th January 2025 9th Jan 25

Anne

