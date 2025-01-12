Previous
Drift wood horse by 365anne
Photo 3026

Drift wood horse

I love how these driftwood animals are made, this was a great jumping horse. If I had a big enough garden (and bank balance!) I would love to have one. This was at a local garden centre
12th January 2025 12th Jan 25

Anne

Sally Ings ace
This is beautiful
January 12th, 2025  
