Black and white week by 365anne
Photo 3029

Black and white week

Over in @thedarkroom it is Black and White week, in readiness for FoR25 soon too I thought I would get my b&w head on! Can you see the layer of mist just below the church?
15th January 2025 15th Jan 25

Anne

Photo Details

JackieR ace
What a beautiful scene.
January 15th, 2025  
