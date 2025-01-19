Sign up
Photo 3031
Partly focused
Funny how the leaves are in focus but the buds are not!
19th January 2025
19th Jan 25
0
0
Anne
ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and enjoy doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent several years ago and wanted to...
3104
photos
62
followers
58
following
831% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
22nd January 2025 1:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
