B&W version by 365anne
Photo 3038

B&W version

Over in @thedarkroom this week we are thinking about using the foreground. I liked the juxtaposition between the entirely natural background and the man-made (but necessary) life belt in the foreground
28th January 2025 28th Jan 25

Anne

ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and enjoy doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent several years ago and wanted to...
Photo Details

