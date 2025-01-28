Sign up
Photo 3038
B&W version
Over in
@thedarkroom
Over in @thedarkroom this week we are thinking about using the foreground. I liked the juxtaposition between the entirely natural background and the man-made (but necessary) life belt in the foreground
28th January 2025
28th Jan 25
Anne
ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and enjoy doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent several years ago and wanted to...
3033
3034
3035
3036
3037
3038
3039
3040
Tags
dark-room-foreground
