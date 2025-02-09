Previous
Vintage postcard by 365anne
Vintage postcard

This is an oft photographed scene in my village. Sadly the boathouse and tea room on the right are no longer there. The church is much more visible than it is now due to the growth of trees and vegetation around it now
Anne

