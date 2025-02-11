Previous
Vintage - building
Vintage - building

This building is definately vintage - it used to be a laboratory and is now home to a coffee shop, hairdressers, beauty room, dog grooming parlour and gift shop/florist. Great repurposing here!
11th February 2025

Anne

I always love to see repurposed buildings. Nice pov.
February 11th, 2025  
