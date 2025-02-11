Sign up
Previous
Photo 3051
Vintage - building
This building is definately vintage - it used to be a laboratory and is now home to a coffee shop, hairdressers, beauty room, dog grooming parlour and gift shop/florist. Great repurposing here!
11th February 2025
11th Feb 25
1
0
Anne
ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and enjoy doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent several years ago and wanted to...
3121
photos
65
followers
58
following
835% complete
View this month »
3044
3045
3046
3047
3048
3049
3050
3051
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
11th February 2025 3:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2025
,
feb25words
Shutterbug
ace
I always love to see repurposed buildings. Nice pov.
February 11th, 2025
