FoR Vintage week - jewellery today

These pieces were made for my 18th (ring) and 21st (necklace) birthdays so they are 43 and 46 years old now! The style is very much of the 1970s. Designed by a friend of my dad's who was a silversmith. The stones are Blue Zircons that my grandparents brought home from Malaya when they lived there. They have been put in what was then a modern setting. Now, I think, I would rather have them in their original form which was as a bracelet.