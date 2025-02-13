Previous
FoR Vintage - ornament by 365anne
Photo 3053

FoR Vintage - ornament

This little bunny is green, it reminds me of my childhood as my Granny had several of these in her home. Definitely a vintage ornament with lovely memories too!
13th February 2025 13th Feb 25

Anne

