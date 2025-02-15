Previous
Vintage clothes by 365anne
Photo 3056

Vintage clothes

I dont have any vintage clothes. This is my paternal grandparent's wedding which happened in Malaya (as it was then) and is a great example of style of dress around 1926
15th February 2025

Anne

