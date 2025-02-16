Previous
Vintage clothes 2 by 365anne
Photo 3057

Vintage clothes 2

This is my maternal grandparent's wedding. Again, some super examples of the styles of the day - around 1929
16th February 2025 16th Feb 25

Anne

ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and enjoy doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent several years ago and wanted to...
837% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact