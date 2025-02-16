Sign up
Previous
Photo 3057
Vintage clothes 2
This is my maternal grandparent's wedding. Again, some super examples of the styles of the day - around 1929
16th February 2025
16th Feb 25
0
0
Anne
ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and enjoy doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent several years ago and wanted to...
3127
photos
65
followers
58
following
837% complete
View this month »
3050
3051
3052
3053
3054
3055
3056
3057
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
15th February 2025 3:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2025
