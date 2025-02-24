Sign up
Photo 3065
FoR - In the Kitchen
This is my latest kitchen purchase - a tagine. Have used it once so far, makes for very tender meat
24th February 2025
24th Feb 25
Anne
ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and enjoy doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent several years ago and wanted to...
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
24th February 2025 2:02pm
Tags
for2025
